It was on the gridiron this past fall when Cade Peterson really made a name for himself.
The 2020 Walker County Offensive Player of the Year, the Region 6-A Player of the Year, and overall Class A Public School Player of the Year according to some media outlets, the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder rushed 178 times in 12 games and averaged 10.1 yards on every carry.
He finished the season with a school-record 1,806 rushing yards (second-most in the state in all classification) and 27 TD’s (third-most in the state).
And while he could have gone to play football in college, baseball is where his heart truly was, and this past Friday, the recent Gordon Lee graduate officially made it his future as he signed with Motlow State in Tullahoma, Tenn.
"It means a lot really be able to go to Motlow and to sign to play baseball," Peterson said. "As soon as I got an offer to play baseball, I knew that was it."
Like Chickamauga, Peterson said the campus reminded him of his alma mater.
"When I went on my visit, it was a lot like Gordon Lee," he explained. "It's just a small, hometown area."
Peterson was a part of the Trojans' Class A Public School title team as a freshman in 2018, but was a solid contributor in the second title run a year later as he hit .333, with nine doubles, two triples, three homeruns and 25 RBIs.
He was primed for an even bigger season as a junior when COVID-19 wiped out most of the season, but he has made up for lost time as a senior. A .456 hitter going into Gordon Lee's state semifinal series this past weekend, the rightfielder has 10 doubles, seven homers and was slugging .757 to go with 46 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
"He's been a big part of the program for four years," GL head coach Mike Dunfee said. "I just hate that he didn't get an entire junior year, like all of these seniors. He's just an athlete and he's an animal in the weight room. He just loves working out. We try to tell every kid in the program that if you fall in love with the weight room, it'll help you in any sport and he's a perfect example.
"He was an athlete before, but he's become a special athlete with as much time as he's put the weight room. I think Motlow is getting a good one and someone who could do multiple things for them."
Peterson said he expects to be a utility player for the Bucks and could see a few innings on the mound, as he as done during his time in Chickamauga.
He added that he planned to bring hard work, character and a good arm to the program and said he's gotten advice from his siblings when it comes to college ball.
"It's a whole different level for sure," he said. "Just the ball coming off the bat, pitching, and all of that."
Dunfee, however, believes Peterson will be able to make the transition to the next level.
"His work ethic and his strength (is what will make him a good player)," Dunfee said. "He's got a solid-plus arm and he can swing the bat. Plus, he's just as strong as an ox."
Peterson said he is undecided on a major, but is leaning toward business as a field of study.