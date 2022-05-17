Mike and Sally Brewer were among those on hand to watch Ridgeland senior Hayden Brewer sign papers to continue his baseball career at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga. Also attending the ceremony were Ridgeland head coach Scott Harden, Ridgeland athletic director Tim Sparks and Ridgeland assistant coach Dee Arnold.
Ridgeland pitcher Hayden Brewer became the third Panther senior baseball player to sign a college letter of intent when he gave his signature to Truett-McConnell University on May 12.
"Hayden has found the perfect fit for him, academically and athletically, as well as for his personal and spiritual growth," Ridgeland head coach Scott Harden said. "He will only be a pitcher in college and I believe he'll continue to develop into an even more effective pitcher than he already is with the training program they offer."
Brewer said he was happy to know that he's going to be a college baseball player.
"It feels good, knowing that this has been a goal of mine for a long time and it is finally going to happen," he said. "When I went to meet the (TMU) coaches, I walked around the campus for a little while and I fell in love with the place. The university is constantly improving the facilities and it shows.
"I (also) like the way the baseball team is held to a higher standard and expected to perform at a high level."
Brewer threw 32.1 innings for the Black-and-White this past season, striking out 40 batters in Region 7-AAAA play and earned a spot on the All-Region honorable mention list.
"I feel like I'll bring a strong work ethic and a will to win on the mound," he added, "along with the drive to see it through."
Harden added that the Bears were getting a solid arm and a tough competitor.
"Hayden was one of the most efficient and effective pitchers in a very tough Region 7-AAAA," the coach explained. "He keeps hitters off-balance and is able to create bad contact. He's a true lefty pitcher that everyone loves to have on their pitching staffs."
Brewer said he plans to study biology with a concentration in health sciences.
The Bears recently finished their 2022 season with a 25-22 record and a 16-14 mark in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, falling to Montreat (N.C.) in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Brewer will add more local flavor to a TMU roster that already includes Cade Kiniry (Heritage) and John James and Davis Richardson (LaFayette).
