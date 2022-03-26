The Ringgold Tigers and LaFayette Ramblers concluded their two-game Region 6-AAA series in south Walker County on Friday night and it took just a half-inning for the Blue-and-White to take control for good.
Ringgold put up 11 runs in its very first at-bat and rode the momentum to a 15-2 victory, sweeping the season series.
The first 10 batters reached base for the Tigers. Dawsyn Ware had a two-run single and Ross Norman came through with a three-run triple. Brady Hermann delivered a two-run single as part of a three-run third inning, and Myles Hudson scored in the fourth.
Norman was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and five runs driven in. He finished a monster series for Ringgold, going 6 for 7 with eight RBIs. Ty Gilbert went 2 for 2 with two RBIs on Friday, while Connor Christopher and Dre Morris each scored three runs.
Mason Burt struck out two batters in one inning of work to get the victory. Deven Black pitched two innings of four-hit ball. He gave up two runs, though only one was earned, and struck out two, while walking one. Hudson Chandler allowed two hits in two innings and added one strikeout.
Both of the Ramblers' runs came in the third inning. Zain Smith singled and scored on a James Wathen sacrifice fly, while Case Davis singled and came around on an error. Smith and Jathan Harding each went 2 for 3, while Nick Radtke also had a single.
Nick Adams pitched the first three innings and allowed seven earned runs with three walks and one strikeout. Cody Davis allowed an unearned run during his two innings of relief. He walked two and struck out two.
Ringgold (8-9, 5-1) will look to extend its winning streak to six in a row with a home game against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LaFayette (4-13, 0-6) will take the field again on April 1 when they host North Murray.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.