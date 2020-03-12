The Ringgold Tigers spotted visiting Haralson County a run in the top of the first inning before scoring seven unanswered the rest of the way in a 7-1 victory over the Rebels Thursday at Bill Womack Field.
Ringgold (7-6, 1-1) would take the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, two scoring on a single by Kenyon Ransom. They would add three more in the fifth on three hits, two Haralson County errors and a walk. Ransom would deliver another RBI-hit in the inning to finish the day 2 for 3 with three RBI's.
Sam Mills was 2 for 4 with two RBI's. Brayden Broome had a double as one of his two hits. He would score twice on the afternoon, while Austin McMahan had an RBI.
Ransom also got the victory on the mound as he threw four innings of three-hit ball. He finished with two strikeouts, while the run he allowed was unearned. McMahan gave up just one hit over three innings. He walked one batter and struck out three.