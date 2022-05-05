Billy and Jill Davis were among those on hand to watch their son, Case, sign his baseball letter of intent with Berry College in a ceremony at LaFayette High School. Also in attendance were LaFayette assistant coach Ethan Thompson, LaFayette head coach Chris Base, LaFayette Middle School head coach David Johnson and LaFayette assistant coach Drew Pence.
LaFayette senior Case Davis, who verbally committed to Berry College back in early January, recently made his choice official by signing his letter of intent to play baseball for the Vikings in a ceremony at the school.
"It’s a dream come true," he said. "I've always wanted to play in college (and) Berry is a great program with great coaches. The atmosphere there (makes it) a great place to be and I fell in love with it all."
Davis played middle infield and did some pitching with the Ramblers this past season, but projects as a second baseman in college.
"He's primarily a second baseman with doubles power from the left side (of the plate) at the next level," said LaFayette head coach Chris Base. "If he keeps growing, there will be more power to come with his swing."
Base said he has watched Davis dedicate himself toward college baseball over the past couple of years.
"Chase is a very hard worker and he's extremely committed to the game," Base explained. "He plays ball pretty much year-round, whether it's with us or his travel ball team, during the fall and during the summer.
"He has completely committed himself toward reaching his goal of playing at the next level. That's what I'm most thrilled about with him. He's known he's wanted to do this and he's really worked hard to get to where he's at right now with the opportunity to play."
Davis batted .282 in his final season for the Orange-and-Black with a .484 on-base percentage. He belted three homeruns, drove in 19 runs while scoring 24 times and was recently named to the Region 6-AAA honorable mention list for the 2022 season.
He said he would miss his friends and coaches at LaFayette, having fun on the field and all the memories he's made, but added that he is looking forward to suiting up for the Vikings.
"I'm hard-working and (have) a good bat," he said when asked what he will bring to the Berry program. "(I'm) someone who is dedicated to the game."
"He's a good kid and he works hard in the classroom," Base added. "Everything he's worked for, on the field, in the classroom and even with his diet, has been centered toward playing baseball at the next level. I think he'll do good things there, I really do."
Davis plans to study orthodontics while at Berry.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.