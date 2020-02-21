Make plans to attend the fifth annual Children’s Fund Baseball Classic, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at AT&T Field, the home of the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The Classic benefits the Catoosa County Children’s Fund, which provides Catoosa County school children and their families with short-term needs such as food, clothing, shelter, dental and medical care, educational-related supplies or fees, or short-term emergency needs in an effort to develop their physical, mental, and emotional health and welfare.
Previous year’s games in the first Children’s Fund Baseball Classic were some of the highest attended non-Lookouts games in AT&T Field history.
This year's Classic this year will feature three games. In the 11 a.m. opener, LFO will take on Dalton, followed at 1:30 p.m. with a game between Ringgold and Northwest Whitfield. The event will finish up at 4 with a clash between Heritage and two-time defending Class 1A Public School state champion Gordon Lee.
The gates will open at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $5 each and there will also be a silent auction. All monies raised will be donated to the Catoosa County Children’s Fund.
Advance tickets can be purchased at the Catoosa County Board of Education, the Catoosa County Sherriff’s Office or from the LFO, Heritage and Ringgold High School baseball teams.