Regions 6-AAA and 7-AAAA recently announced their All-Region Teams for baseball and, as expected, several local players were honored.
Region 6-AAA champion Ringgold saw Sam Mills, McCain Mangum, Chase Ghormley, Kenyon Ransom, Mason Parker, Colin Mountjoy and Eli Norris selected to the squad. LFO was represented by Matthew Shields, Devan Hinton, Nyko Simpson, Will Carroll and Josh McAfee, while Davis Richardson, Dylan Deering and Skylar Cepeda were named from LaFayette.
In 7-AAAA, first team pitching honors went to Heritage's Cade Kiniry and Ridgeland's Robert Jent. Heritage's Zach Barrett was a second-team selection as a pitcher, while honorable mention honors went to Heritage's Landen Skeen and Ridgeland's Hayden Brewer.
Heritage's Caden Snyder and Ridgeland's Isaac Pitts were named to the first team as hitters. Second team hitters included Heritage's Cannon Stafford and Alex Mixon, along with Ridgeland's Hudson Couch, while Ridgeland's Nolan Hughley was honorable mention as a hitter.
Cade Fisher of Northwest was named as the region's Pitcher of the Year. Cedartown's Dylan Cupp and Southeast's Bryson Lofton shared Co-Player of the Year honors, while Cedartown's Gavin Johnson was named Coach of the Year.