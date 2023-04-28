After helping the Ringgold Tigers to a perfect 14-0 record in region play this season, senior Ross Norman has been named as the 6-AAA Player of the Year by the region coaches.
The award, along with the All-Region teams, were announced on Thursday.
In addition to Norman, Ringgold was represented on the first team by Sebastian Haggard, Sam Crew, Cade Tankersley, Conner Christopher, Aiden Hickman and Brady Hermann.
Region runner-up Gordon Lee saw Blake Rodgers, Nate Dunfee, Kade Cowan, Brodie Genter, Bo Rhudy and Holt Roberts named to the first team.
LFO's first team selections included Eli Walker, Dylan Blankenship, Gabe Helton, Carson Goff and Tanner Mantooth.
LaFayette's Nick Adams and Zain Smith were named to the first team, while Hudson Couch and Ethan Waters made the first team from Ridgeland.
Other first team picks included Chris Roper, Jarrett Scott, Evan Sanders, Jack Nelson and Dawson Craig from Adairsville, Easton White, Owen Millians and Jonah Hatchett of Bremen, and Bailey Stroud and Tyler Hayworth of Coahulla Creek.
Making the second team from Ringgold was Ty Gilbert and Jackson Black. Aiden Goodwin and Barrett Dockery were named to the squad from Gordon Lee, while Donnie Brown and Brent Bowman represented LFO on the second team.
Also making second team All-Region was Isaiah McKenzie and Jathan Harding of LaFayette, Austyn Acuff and Wyatt Blevins of Ridgeland, Peyton Bowen and Landon O'Neal of Adairsville, Jake Steed and Dylan Huey of Bremen, and Luke Swiney and Isaiah Hernandez of Coahulla Creek.
The 6-AAA honorable mention picks included Deven Black and Dawsyn Ware of Ringgold, Ty Thompson and Jackson Scali of Gordon Lee, Jacob Gregg and Kendall Chumley of LFO, Kadin Smith and Jayden Dixon of LaFayette, Levi Millsaps and Dakota Stone of Ridgeland, P.J. Weeks and Kaiden Coker of Adairsville, Caden Johnson and Sully Senft of Bremen, and Julian Childs and Fernando Hernandez of Coahulla Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
