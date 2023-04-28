After helping the Ringgold Tigers to a perfect 14-0 record in region play this season, senior Ross Norman has been named as the 6-AAA Player of the Year by the region coaches.

The award, along with the All-Region teams, were announced on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

