Even back during her time as a multi-sport middle school athlete, Baileigh Pitts’ drive, determination and fierce competitive nature made her a standout and things didn’t change once she got to Ringgold High School.
It didn’t take long for Pitts to work her way into starting spots with varsity teams and she has spent the last four years cementing her legacy as one of the top female athletes to play for the Blue-and-White in recent memory.
With a resume already loaded with prep accomplishments, Pitts adds one final one this week with the title of 2021-2022 Catoosa County Girls’ Athlete of the Year.
“I think that’s incredible,” she beamed after being told the news. “Wow! That was one of my goals this year and I put in the extra hard work, especially this year with me going into college, and I guess it paid off.”
Pitts, who signed to play softball at Georgia Southern University back in November, earned Region 6-AAA Player of the Year honors this past fall. She was a four-time, first team All-Region selection and a three-time, first team All-State selection by the GACA.
She was named to the Georgia Dugout Club All-State Game following a senior season in which she hit .505 with 10 doubles, three triples and four home runs. The 2021 Catoosa County Softball Co-Player of the Year also drove in 32 runs and scored 30 times for the Lady Tigers, leading Ringgold’s starters in several offensive categories.
Two weeks ago, she was picked for the 24th Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic and went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
A third baseman and a catcher, she was a key component of the Lady Tigers’ back-to-back Class AAA state championship teams in 2019 and 2020, Pitts had a career .418 batting average to go with 45 doubles, 12 triples and 19 homeruns. She scored 108 runs and drove in 121 with an on-base percentage of .496 and a slugging percentage of .708.
Pitts also made her return to the basketball court this past season had a huge impact on her team’s run to the Sweet Sixteen with averages of 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and All-Region first team honors.
Ringgold was ranked in the top 10 for a large portion of the season and went on to upset top-seeded East Jackson on the road in Round 1. Pitts had eight rebounds and 14 points, six in the decisive fourth quarter, as the Lady Tigers rallied late.
“Definitely the time with my teammates,” she answered, when asked what she would miss the most abut her time at Ringgold. “I grew up with a bunch of the girls I played with, ever since T-ball. I’ll definitely (remember) all the memories we got to share as we all grew into strong young women.”