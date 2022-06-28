Making an All-State team in any sport is an achievement worth noting and to be named All-State in two different sports in the same calendar year is cause for a celebration.
But to be given All-State designation in three different sports in one school year? Now that’s rarified air indeed.
Yet that’s exactly how this past school year went for recent Oakwood Christian Academy graduate Avery Green. First-team honors in volleyball, basketball and softball capped a fantastic all-around high school athletic career and, today, Green puts an exclamation point on her Lady Eagle resume with the 2021-2022 Walker County Girls’ Athlete of the Year honor.
“Oh my goodness! I cannot believe that!” Green said after getting the news. “I’m very surprised, I’m very honored and I’m kind of speechless.”
Green added that the award meant a lot because of all the work she has put in during her time at Oakwood.
“Playing three sports throughout high school has been tiring, but it’s honestly one of my favorite things to do,” she continued. “And just getting to play alongside my teammates, I just love them.”
Green’s first GAPPS All-State honor came during volleyball season after she collected 530 assists, 211 digs, 71 aces, 64 kills and 18 blocks. She ended her volleyball career with over 1,300 assists, helping OCA to two Final Four appearances and one state final.
From there, it was on to basketball. Green finished an outstanding career in Chickamauga by averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.9 assists per game in her final season in Navy-and-Gold, having helped lead the program to three straight GAPPS state tournaments.
Then, this past spring, Green played catcher on the softball diamond, batting .294 and picking up a win in the circle to help get OCA to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Green will play volleyball next season at Boyce College in Louisville, Kentucky, but said that her time at Oakwood would always be special, especially with her and her teammates getting a chance to prove themselves against more established GHSA competition in the last few years.
“The fact that we have been able to hang with them and/or beat them in different sports is a big deal because of how small we really are,” she stated. “Plus, it’s pretty much the same girls playing on each team.
“We don’t have like one group of girls that’s really good at softball and a different group of girls that’s really good at volleyball. It’s really just the one group and we can do it all. That’s what really cool about the sports programs at Oakwood for boys and girls.”