Area high schools are gearing up for a number of youth camps this summer.
LFO SOFTBALL CAMP
The LFO Softball Camp will be held June 6-8 from 9 a.m-12 noon each day at Chip Liner Field.
The camp is open to players, ages 5-12, at a cost of $60 per camper. The fee also includes a camp T-shirt.
For more information, contact Coach Lauren Dyer at ldyer.lfo@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
HERITAGE SOFTBALL CAMP
The 2022 Heritage Softball Skills Camp will be held June 6-8 from 9 a.m-12 noon each day at the Heritage High School softball field.
The camp is open to players, ages 5-12, at a cost of $75 per camper. Registrations should be mailed to 3960 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.
For more information, contact Coach Megan Crawford at mcrawford.hhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
RINGGOLD BASKETBALL CAMP
The Ringgold Tigers Basketball Camp will be held June 6-8 at Ringgold High School.
The camp will run daily from 8-11 a.m. and is open to girls, K-rising eighth graders, and to boys, K-rising fifth graders. Campers should go by the grade they will be in entering the fall.
The camp will include fundamentals on passing, dribbling, shooting, offense and defense. It will be instructed by the RHS boys’ and girls’ high school coaching staffs, along with returning members of the 2021-22 Ringgold High School basketball teams.
The cost is $50 if registered by May 19 and $60 after May 19. Two or more siblings can attend for $50 each and registration may also be done on the first day of the camp, starting at 7 a.m. Campers will also get individual instruction and a camp T-shirt.
Checks should be made payable to the RHS Tip-Off Club and applications should be mailed to Ringgold High School, Attn: Coach Margaret Stockburger, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.
For further questions or information, contact Coach Margaret Stockburger at mstockburger.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us or Coach Josh Hensley at jhensley.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
LAFAYETTE FOOTBALL CAMP
The LaFayette Rambler Youth Football Camp will be held June 13-15 at LaFayette High School from 6-7:30 p.m. each night.
The camp is open to all rising third through eighth graders. The cost is $20, which includes a camp T-shirt.
For more information, contact Coach Andy Scott at (706) 638-2342.
LAFAYETTE CHEER CAMP
The LaFayette High School cheerleaders will host a cheer camp for ages 4-12 during the week of June 27-30.
The camp will run from 9 a.m.-12 noon each day in the LHS cheer room. Registration may be made on the first day of camp and the cost is $40 per camper.
For more information, contact Coach Nicole Harris at nicoleharris@walkerschools.org.
LFO DANCE CAMP
The LFO Red Feathers “Fun In The Sun” Dance Camp will be held July 18-20 at LFO High School.
The camp will run daily from 9 a.m.-12 noon and is open to pre-K through eighth graders at a cost of $50 if registered by July 17. The cost will be $60 on the first day of the camp.
For more information, contact Coach LeAnn Maretti at lmaretti.lfo@catoosa.k12.ga.us or at (423) 400-0046.
LAFAYETTE BASKETBALL CAMP
The LaFayette Future Ramblers Basketball Camp will be held July 18-20 at LaFayette High School.
The camp will run daily from 1-4 p.m. and will conclude with camp awards on July 20 at 4 p.m. It is open to pre-K through eighth graders at a cost of $70 per camper. Sibling discounts are available and campers that register will receive a camp T-shirt and a custom orange-and-black basketball.
For more information, contact Coach Hank Peppers at hankpeppers@walkerschools.org or Coach Holly Rhudy at hollyrhudy@walkerschools.org.
To have your camp advertised, online and in print, email all the information to sherpst@npco.com. The cost is free.