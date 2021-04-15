LaFayette High School announced Wednesday morning that Andy Scott has been named as the school’s new head football coach. Scott is the 37th head coach of the Ramblers, dating back to 1923.
Scott replaces Paul Ellis, who stepped down after three seasons and a 12-18 overall record. Ellis led LaFayette to the state playoffs this past fall, marking the program's first playoff game in 27 seasons.
"LaFayette High School is pleased to announce Andy Scott as the new Rambler head football coach," the school stated in a press release. "Coach Scott comes to LHS from Hiram High School, where he has been the defensive coordinator. Coach Scott has [previously] been head coach at Kennesaw Mountain and Perry High Schools.
"LaFayette High School would like to thank all of the members of our interview committee, Superintendent Damon Raines and the Walker County School Board for all of their help throughout this process."
Scott also coached linebackers at Class 5A Hiram. At Kennesaw Mountain, the Mustangs competed in Class 6A for four seasons and in Class 7A for two.
His first head coaching job was at Perry, some 15 miles south of Warner Robins, where he guided the Panthers (then a Class 3A program) from 2005-2009. Perry made the second round of the state playoffs in his first season as head coach. They were eliminated in the first round the following year, but his 2007 team went 9-4 and reeled off seven straight wins before a two-point loss at North Hall in the state quarterfinals.
Scott's coaching career began in 1993 at Warren County High School in Tennessee and he spent two seasons as a graduate assistant for the defensive line at Middle Tennessee State University. He also served as an assistant at Troup and Coffee County in Georgia and was an assistant at Perry starting in 2001 before taking over as head coach in 2005. He also served for a time as Perry's Athletic Director.
After leaving Perry, he was at Walnut Grove during the 2010 season and coached at Lee County in 2011 before accepting the head coaching job at KMHS.
Scott said one of the main things that was attractive about the LaFayette job was the opportunity to coach in and be part of a city that loves and supports its local high school and its sports teams.
"I think everybody that knows me knows I've always wanted to be in this area," Scott explained. "I think this is a gold mine job in relation to a small town where everything in the community focuses and centers around the school. Being a part of a community that cares about the school and cares about athletics has always been a big draw for me."
A native of McMinnville, Tenn., Scott is a 1988 graduate of Warren County (Tenn.) High School, where he played both baseball and football. He attended Memphis State and MTSU, where he played football.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a Master’s degree in Exercise Science and taught Physical Education at Hiram.
Coach Scott and his wife, Claudia have one son, Justin, who graduated from Kennesaw Mountain High School.
Information from ghsfha.org, hiramfootball.com and the Marietta Daily Journal were used in this report.