The Jimmy Simpson Foundation’s Inaugural Golf Tournament supporting the Foundations of the Future program, a capital campaign to build a new Safehaven facility that will allow the residence for individuals with brain injuries to continue to grow, is scheduled Monday, May 24, at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club.
Sponsorship opportunities range from Ring of Honor Sponsors for $100 to Event Sponsors for $2,500.
“There are multiple sponsorship options so that everyone interested has an opportunity,” said Vickie Hodge, CEO of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation. “No matter which sponsorship option an organization chooses, they will be making a huge difference in the Chattanooga/North Georgia region’s capacity for providing long-term care for brain-injured adults and their families.”
Participation for this year’s event is limited to 90 golfers, but there are still spots available for teams to sign up for $500.
An added bonus for golfers is that they will be able to have the opportunity to win a new car from Jackson Chevrolet Buick GMC if they make a hole-in-one.
All proceeds from the tournament will go toward the construction of Safehaven’s 32,000-square-foot expansion, which will house 18 private residence rooms, a chapel, a screened-in porch, a two-story activity room and a centralized nurse’s station.
“This new facility will allow us to provide our residents with new opportunities that our current space cannot due to its small size,” Hodge added. “Having 18 private rooms is something we have dreamed about for a long time, and knowing this is a possibility that is beginning to come to life brings us so much joy.”
Online event registration can be found by visiting www.safehavenjsf.org/golf-tournament-2021.
For additional information, contact Patsy Nickle at 423-544-4894 or pnickle@safehavenjsf.org or contact Tina Lovern at 706-438-8662 or tlovern@safehavenjsf.org.