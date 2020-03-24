Surgeon general's TV praise of Trump earns his 'star' label

In this March 9, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington about the coronavirus outbreak as Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Vice President Mike Pence, listen.

 Carolyn Kaster

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world and in the United States, below is a list of resources for pandemic information:

The Georgia Department of Public Health provides daily status updates at noon and 7 p.m. Visit https://georgia.gov/agencies/georgia-department-public-health and Twitter at https://twitter.com/GaDPH

Gov. Brian Kemp's office has updated press releases and information on the COVID-19 hotline people can contact if they feel they have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus at https://gov.georgia.gov/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GovKemp and on Facebook at (where press conferences are live-streamed) at https://www.facebook.com/GovKemp/

Other state agencies with information on how they’re handling COVID-19 include:

Tags

Recommended for you