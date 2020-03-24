As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world and in the United States, below is a list of resources for pandemic information:
The Georgia Department of Public Health provides daily status updates at noon and 7 p.m. Visit https://georgia.gov/agencies/georgia-department-public-health and Twitter at https://twitter.com/GaDPH
Gov. Brian Kemp's office has updated press releases and information on the COVID-19 hotline people can contact if they feel they have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus at https://gov.georgia.gov/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GovKemp and on Facebook at (where press conferences are live-streamed) at https://www.facebook.com/GovKemp/
Other state agencies with information on how they’re handling COVID-19 include:
- Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at https://gema.georgia.gov/
- Georgia Department of Education at https://www.gadoe.org/ and the Department of Education list of school closures and the date when each is scheduled to reopen at https://www.georgiainsights.com/georgia-school-closures.html.
- University System of Georgia Board of Regents at https://georgia.gov/agencies/board-regents-university-system-georgia
- Technical College System of Georgia at https://tcsg.edu/
- John Hopkins’ global dashboard for COVID-19 cases at https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/, and this one-pager from CDC will give you the basic facts on coronavirus without having to comb through the website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
- U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html
- World Health Organization at https://www.who.int