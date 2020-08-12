After their scheduled season-opener was postponed by rain six days ago, the Ringgold Lady Tigers made the drive to Calhoun on Wednesday night and dodged the rain long enough to hand their former region rivals a 7-2 defeat.
Ringgold opened the scoring in the third inning with three runs. Riley Nayadley delivered a two-run single before scoring on one of three Calhoun errors in the game.
Jade Gainer would deliver a two-run double in the fifth and Baileigh Pitts would belt her second homer in as many nights, a two-run shot, that gave the Lady Tigers a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Senior Alyissa Sue gave up just two earned runs, both coming in the bottom of the fifth. She allowed five hits and six walks and struck out one batter to record her first win in a Ringgold uniform.
Amber Gainer was 2 for 4 with three runs scored, while Pitts and Nayadley also had two hits each.
Ringgold (2-2, 2-0) will look to stay unbeaten in region play on Thursday when they head back to Gordon County to take on Sonoraville. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.