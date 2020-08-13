The Ringgold Lady Tigers outhit host Sonoraville on Thursday, 7-5, but the Lady Phoenix would turn those five hits into seven runs as they defeated Ringgold, 7-2, in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Ringgold (2-3, 1-1) scored solo runs in each of the first two innings to take the lead. Jade Gainer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded after three straight singles started the game. Then in the second inning, Taylor Layne doubled and later scored on an RBI-single by Amber Gainer.
However, the Lady Tigers would not score any more runs and left 10 runners stranded on base during the game.
Sonoraville (1-2, 1-0) tied things up with two runs in the bottom of the second and broke the game open with a five-run third inning, keyed by Becca Tippett. Tippett belted a three-run homer during the frame and finished the night with five RBIs.
The Gainer twins each went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Maddy Bacon started in the circle and lasted 3.1 innings. She gave up seven earned runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Layne pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk.
Ringgold will be back in action this Tuesday when they host Coahulla Creek in another region contest. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.