The Ridgeland Lady Panthers split their first two games at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday night.
Ridgeland 8, Pepperell 5
In a strange contest that saw all 13 runs come in the fifth inning, the Lady Panthers rallied from 5-0 down to pick up the victory.
Ridgeland had 10 hits in the game, including two each by Jenna Morgan, Maggie Dickson, Dasia Watkins and Elly Barnes. Morgan had two RBIs. Watkins and Barnes, along with Marianne Beliveau and Makayla Cope, had one RBI each and Bryanna Goldsmith added a two-run double.
Katie Wagner pitched 4.2 innings. She gave up five runs, though none of them were earned. She allowed six hits and finished with three strikeouts. Kylie Collins recorded the final out of the fifth inning and was ultimately credited with the win in the circle.
Cass 9, Ridgeland 6
The Lady Colonels scored three times in the first, third and fourth innings to counter the Lady Panthers' six-spot in the bottom of the second.
Beliveau homered and drove in three RBIs for Ridgeland. Goldsmith was 3 for 3. Dickson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Morgan also drove in a run.
Carlin Scott pitched two innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits and two walks. Wagner pitched three innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on five hits.