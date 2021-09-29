The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Dalton on Tuesday and brought their sticks with them.
Ridgeland pounded out 42 hits and scored 47 runs in just seven innings over the course of the doubleheader as they took the first two games of a Region 7-AAAA series against Southeast Whitfield.
Ridgeland 22, Southeast 1
The Lady Panthers got the night going with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of Game 1 and added five runs in the second and six in the third to end the game early. All of Ridgeland's players had at least one hit, while seven players had multiple hits.
Emma Fowler begin a memorable night by going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Cordasia Watkins went 3 for 4 with two triples, four runs scored and four RBIs, while Jenna Morgan and Shayla Rosson were both 3 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Carlin Scott was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Desiree Powell was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Maggie Dickson went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI. Makayla Cope and Maddie O'Toole each had a double. Cope drove in a run and O'Toole scored once.
Katie Wagner allowed just one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts in three innings to get the win.
Ridgeland 25, Southeast 2
The onslaught continued in the nightcap as Lady Panthers scored seven times in each of their first two at-bats. They would tack on two runs in the top of the third before plating nine more in the fourth.
After going 4 for 4 in the opener, Fowler finished the doubleheader 9 for 9 at the plate as she hit safely in all five at-bats in Game 2. She scored four more runs and drove in two more. Morgan and Watkins were each 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored. Morgan finished with three RBIs and Watkins drove in two. Scott had one hit and four RBIs, while O'Toole was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Elly Barnes drove in four and scored three times with a 2 for 2 game at the plate. Dickson tripled and drove in three runs, while Rosson had two hits and one RBI.
Hadley Middlebrooks allowed two earned runs in four innings in the circle. She gave up three hits and walked three, while finishing with four strikeouts.
Ridgeland (6-15, 4-10) will be back at home on Thursday to face Southeast in Game 3 of the series.