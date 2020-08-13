The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans opened the 2020 softball season at home against Northwest Whitfield on Thursday in a battle between state-ranked teams and it was Class AAAA's No. 3-ranked team scoring a 1-0 victory over the top-ranked team in Class A Public.
The only run of the game came in the top the fourth inning.
Gordon Lee (0-1) had five hits on the night, but stranded 10 batters, including two each in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Emma Minghini pitched seven solid innings in the loss. She allowed just three hits and two walks, while finishing with 12 strikeouts.
Minghini also had two hits at the plate, while Emma Phillips, Allie Farrow and Ashlyn Schmidt had one hit apiece.
Gordon Lee is scheduled to play in the Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park in Dalton on Friday and Saturday.