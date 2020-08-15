The LFO Lady Warriors picked up two impressive victories on Saturday at the Carrollton Leadoff Slam, getting the best of Class AAAAA Chapel Hill before dispatching Class AAAAAA South Paulding.
LFO 13, Chapel Hill 4
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the first inning and piled on eight more runs in the fourth to take control for good. The Lady Panthers would score all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Haley Stahl delivered a two-run double in the first inning and 14 batters came to the plate in the top of the fourth. Seven players would reach base with singles and four were hit by pitches, three consecutively and two with the bases loaded to bring in runs. Julie Shore and Carlee Wilson both had two-run singles in the frame.
Stahl finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate. Heidi Johnson was 3 for 3 and scored three times and Macey McGrew had two hits and one RBI. Haven Holloway, Lexi Downey, Kloe Osborne, Breonn Newbille and Britni Newbille all had one RBI in the victory.
Johnson got the start in the circle and gave up two earned runs on six hits and one walk. She struck out four batters in four innings of work before Stahl allowed one hit in one inning of relief. She finished with one strikeout.
LFO 6, South Paulding 0
Stahl pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout with three strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs in the win over the Lady Spartans.
Shore and Tatyanna Long went 2 for 4 and Shore picked up an RBI. Auna Rolfe had a double and drove in a run, while Holloway and Breonn Newbille also had one RBI each as LFO moved to 3-1 on the year.