The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled to Rockmart on Tuesday afternoon and were dealt a tough 2-1 setback in a Region 6-AAA game.
LaFayette's lone run came in the top of the second inning. Haynie Jane Gilstrap drew a walk and took second on a single off the bat of Summer Burkett. Gilstrap would later score on an error.
That 1-0 lead held up through five innings, but the Lady Jackets got a one-out triple from Gracey Arnold before Emma Hindmon followed up with a two-run homer to plate what would become the game-winning runs.
Burkett finished 2 for 3 and Gilstrap had a double, while Olivia Free and Macy Martin each had a single. Free allowed just two earned runs on five hits in six innings of work. She struck out one batter.
LaFayette (11-9, 9-4) will face Rockmart in a rematch Wednesday in LaFayette before hosting Adairsville on Thursday. The Lady Ramblers will end the regular season at Coahulla Creek on Friday. They would earn the No. 2 seed for the region playoffs, should they win their final three games.