LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled to Rockmart on Tuesday afternoon and were dealt a tough 2-1 setback in a Region 6-AAA game.

LaFayette's lone run came in the top of the second inning. Haynie Jane Gilstrap drew a walk and took second on a single off the bat of Summer Burkett. Gilstrap would later score on an error.

That 1-0 lead held up through five innings, but the Lady Jackets got a one-out triple from Gracey Arnold before Emma Hindmon followed up with a two-run homer to plate what would become the game-winning runs.

Burkett finished 2 for 3 and Gilstrap had a double, while Olivia Free and Macy Martin each had a single. Free allowed just two earned runs on five hits in six innings of work. She struck out one batter.

LaFayette (11-9, 9-4) will face Rockmart in a rematch Wednesday in LaFayette before hosting Adairsville on Thursday. The Lady Ramblers will end the regular season at Coahulla Creek on Friday. They would earn the No. 2 seed for the region playoffs, should they win their final three games.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

