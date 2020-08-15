After splitting two games at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday night, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans flexed their muscles in a big way on Saturday with two blowout victories.
Gordon Lee 12, North Murray 0
Solo runs in each of the first two innings were more than enough support for pitcher Emma Langston early Saturday morning, but the Lady Trojans decided to be thorough and added 10 insurance runs in the bottom of fourth.
Jordan Dyer was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the rout. Emma Phillips went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Sidney Gasaway also had an RBI-double.
Langston struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit in four innings in the circle.
Gordon Lee 13, Sonoraville 1
Their second game of the day saw them rack up 17 hits with zero strikeouts at the plate as they rolled past the Lady Phoenix.
Gasaway stayed hot at the plate by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Sturdivant went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Emma Minghini was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and two runs scored.
Phillips kept it going with two more hits and three runs driven in. Madison Farrow was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Langston, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Ashlyn Schmidt all had one RBI each.
Minghini gave up just one earned run on two hits and fanned eight in the five-inning win.
Gordon Lee (3-2) will travel to Chattooga on Tuesday for a non-region game at 5:30 p.m.