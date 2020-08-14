The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans put up eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to run away from Model on Friday afternoon, but gave up five runs to Woodland of Cartersville in the top of the fourth inning in Friday's nightcap and ended up splitting a pair of games on the opening night of the Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
Gordon Lee 13, Model 0
The Navy-and-White scored four times in the top of the first inning and added a solo run in the second before blowing the game wide open two innings later.
The Lady Trojans collected 13 hits in the game. Addison Sturdivant was 4 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored. Allie Farrow was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Emma Langston went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Jordan Dyer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Ashlyn Schmidt had one hit and knocked in two runs. Emma Phillips was 2 for 3 and scored twice and Emma Minghini knocked in a run and crossed the plate twice.
Langston picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up just two hits in four innings. She struck out five batters and issued only one walk.
Woodland 6, Gordon Lee 2
The Lady Trojans carried a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Lady Wildcats would score five times with two outs in the top of the fourth and the game would end via the time limit an inning later.
Gordon Lee had nine hits in the game, including a pair of doubles by Minghini as part of a 3 for 3 effort. Farrow went 1 for 3 with a double and drove in both of Gordon Lee's runs, while six other players had one hit apiece.
Minghini got the start and gave up three runs, all earned, in 3.2 innings of work. She allowed just one hit, but walked five batters. She finished with seven strikeouts. Langston pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief. She allowed two hits and struck out one batter, while none of the three runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee (1-2) will continue play at Heritage Point on Saturday.