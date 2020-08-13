The Ridgeland Lady Panthers sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, scored nine times and ran away from host LaFayette, 10-2, in a non-region tilt in south Walker County on Thursday.
The first seven batters reached base in the top of the first. Maddie O'Toole delivered a two-run double and Dasia Watkins ripped a three-run, two-out double later in the inning.
Jenna Morgan had a triple as one of her two hits. Watkins, Maggie Dickson and Marianne Beliveau also had two hits each, while Beliveau drove in two runs. Makayla Cope, Brianna Goldsmith and Anna Jenkins had one RBI each.
Goldsmith pitched six innings and gave up just one earned run on three hits. She did not walk a batter and finished with four strikeouts.
For the Lady Ramblers, Jaselyn Couch was 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base, while Rylee Gamlen added a single and Haynie Gilstrap was credited with an RBI.
Abby Sansing started in the circle and gave up six earned runs on three hits and a walk before being replaced by Abby Gaoa, who allowed three earned runs on three hits. Gilstrap pitched the last five frames and allowed one earned run on six hits.
Ridgeland (2-2) is scheduled to play in Dalton in the Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday and Saturday. LaFayette (1-2) will be back in action on Monday in a non-region game at Heritage, starting at 5:30 p.m.