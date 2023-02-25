Still short-handed because of injuries and a school trip, the Heritage Lady Generals still managed to gut out a 1-1 tie against Class 7A Kennesaw Mountain on a very soggy night at Jeff Sims Field on Friday.
Heritage (5-0-2) began the week ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A coaches' poll.
The Heritage boys improved to 4-1-2 on the year with a 4-3 home win over Model on Thursday. Micah Berry and Tristan Simmons each netted two in the victory.
According to stats compiled by MaxPreps.com, Simmons (14 goals) is boys' leader in goals scored in all of Class 4A and is second in the state in all classification. Berry is 15th in Class 4A for six goals and Cruz Jackson is 22nd with five.
Heritage's teams will host Woodland-Cartersville on Tuesday.
LAFAYETTE FALLS TO ADAIRSVILLE
The Lady Ramblers hosted the Lady Tigers from Bartow County in a Region 6-AAA match on Friday, but both dropped a 5-3 decision on a damp night on the pitch.
The girls' match went into overtime. Teara Snider, Lexi Underwood and Naomi Thompson scored goals for LaFayette, while Shelby Madden, Addison Sanders and Channing Johnson were credited with assists.
Defensively, Laney Rayburn, Madison Todd, Dakota Tabor, Addi Hurt and Alethea Hendrix were praised for their efforts by head coach Catherine McConnell.
Adairsville won the boys' match, 3-1. No further information was available as of press time.
LaFayette will travel to LFO for region matches on Tuesday.
RINGGOLD SPLITS AT CASS
The Lady Tigers earned their first victory of 2023 on Friday night in Bartow County behind a shutout from goalkeeper Scottie Parton.
Alayna Custer knocked home two penalty kick goals and Aleia Harris found the net on a direct kick as Ringgold moved to 1-1-1 on the year.
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in the nightcap, 2-1.
Ringgold (2-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but got the equalizer in the 55th minute. However, the Colonels scored late to get the win.
No further details were available as of press time.
Ringgold will play host to Ridgeland for 6-AAA contests on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.