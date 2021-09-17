The Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment continues its efforts to uplift Catoosans through supporting a variety of community organizations through its annual benefit.
The organization donates thousands of dollars annually raised by building community fellowship through its musical evening, the fourth annual Smith & Wesley and Friends.
Smith and Wesley features Ringgold brothers Scott and Todd Smith. The duo creates a unique style of country, which continues to take listeners by storm.
Some of their successful songs include “Under It with You Tonight,” “Listen to the Radio,” “The Little Things,” “Sweet Life” and “You’re the One,” Superman for a Day,” and “Hook, Line and Sinker.”
Scott and Todd both shared how much they look forward to bringing their show back to Ringgold.
“We work each year to create a combination of musical friends we know everyone will enjoy,” Scott said.
Todd sees it as a wonderful chance to share their hometown with their musical friends.
“Scott and I are excited to be playing for this charity event which is near and dear to our and our mom’s hearts,” Todd said.
“We are looking forward to hearing our friends Little Texas live. Members of the group joined us in our video ‘A Little on the Redneck Side’ and we had a great time together and that’s how this show came to be.”
Little Texas was part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, providing a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles,
The group garnered three Grammy nominations, plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album of The Year). In 2004, the multi-platinum band’s four original members — Propes, Porter Howell (lead vocals and lead guitar), Dwayne O'Brien (vocals and rhythm guitars) and Del Gray (drums) rebuilt the franchise with a completely new sound.
Todd also said they would be welcoming Robby Hopkins, who “is true country.”
Hopkins, who appears regularly at the Bluebird Café in Nashville, is a NASHNext Regional Winner for the Chattanooga area/NASHIcon 107.9 and Nashville Rising Star winner. He's opened shows for Rodney Atkins, William Michael Morgan in 2019, Craig Campbell, Joe Nichols, and T. Graham Brown in 2018, and has also opened for Randy Houser, Lauren Alaina, Aaron Tippin, Travis Tritt, and twice for both Craig Morgan and music legend Gene Watson and many more.,
“I am excited to be coming back and getting on stage. It’s a blessing to be working with Smith and Wesley and Little Texas,” Hopkins said. “It is amazing what they are doing for the community with this great night of music.”
Scott said what they do reflects a legacy left them by their father.
“We named our band after our late father Wes Smith,” he said. “We are honored to keep up his tradition of giving back to the community every year.”
The duo’s latest single “Let Me Know” from Audium Nashville will release this month.
While last year’s concert specifically assisted the Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County, this year, a variety of organizations to improve literacy, uplift community youth programs, encourage youth athletics while also enhancing the arts are the focus.
Shirley Smith of Smith Charitable Endowment said she is so appreciative of all the community partners that help make their annual event possible.
“Whether we are assisting a high school athletic program, a youth scholarship or arts activity, or teaching people of all ages to read or get the GED through the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy, our focus remains, making the lives of our neighbors better with greater opportunities,” she said. “We are honored to partner with numerous organizations sharing the success of our annual concert.” Among the partners assisting in bringing these year’s event to fruition are Bell’s Towing, FirstBank, Darrell Henry of Fletcher Bright Realty, Steven M. Henry Construction, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Rick Worley and Son, Inc., Price Ringgold Drugs, Above the Influence, Chick-fil-A, Clay Kissner Paving, Indian Motorcycle Chattanooga, DeedraHemphill.com, Enviroguard Pest Solutions, Gary Thacker Insurance, Graham Dental, Greased Light’n Instant Oil, KCP Architects, Lisa’s Gold & Diamonds, Puckett EMS, Charlie Stephens Sanitation Services, True North Advisors – Raymond James and Ringgold UMC.