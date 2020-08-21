The Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment selected Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County as the recipient of net proceeds from its upcoming third annual Smith & Wesley and Friends.
Shirley Smith of the Endowment got the ball rolling with a donation of $5,000 presented recently to Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County.
“It’s programs such as this Habitat that truly make a difference in the lives of individual Catoosans. From helping families find success by owning their first home built for them by volunteers, to coordinating repairs on existing homes for individuals in need, the local Catoosa Habitat volunteers share an amazing ministry in our community.” Smith said. “We are honored to partner with them in this special fundraising effort.”
These funds are initially set aside to help any efforts by Habitat to repair homes damaged earlier this year by the tornado that impacted Catoosa County. Net proceeds from this year's third annual Smith & Wesley and Friends are also pledged to Habitat.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to provide low-income families with decent housing. The homes are not free but rather no-profit, interest-free mortgage homes that potential families must apply for to be considered. Once a family is chosen, they have to show a willingness to partner with Habitat as well as perform 500 hours of “sweat” equity on the building of their home.
“Habitat is able to do what we do in Catoosa County thanks to partners like the Smith Charitable Endowment and all the amazing volunteers who help us help others,” said Chairman Tony Hullender. “This year has been an especially hard year for charities because so many fundraisers had to be cancelled. Help us all make a difference and come out and join this great event.”