Thirty high schools from across Northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) on Friday, Dec. 10. Over 150 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta.
Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition. High school contestants competed in 20 different professional skill categories on GNTC’s Walker County Campus.
“Last year’s events were held either through virtual events or through test-taking due to COVID restrictions,” Missy McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA advisor said. “It was great to be back hosting a face-to-face event for the SkillsUSA Region 1 high schools. With the changes that have occurred in the last year, it was exciting to have students back on our campus and providing them the opportunity to be competitive while enhancing their skills.”
The following students placed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition and will advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta on Feb. 24-26.
Advertising Design: 1st place, Judson Bray, Rome High School; 2nd place, Amber Albritton, Calhoun High School; 3rd place, Spencer Morris, Creekview High School.
Automotive Service Technology: 1st place, Josiah Cook, Heritage High School; 2nd place, David Dunn, Rockmart High School; 3rd place, Kuiden Lutner, Cherokee High School.
Cabinet Making: 1st place, Zander Cook, Chattooga High School; 2nd place, Welsey Hathcox, Calhoun High School; 3rd place, Aiden Ralston, Fannin County High School.
Carpentry: 1st place, Evan Shinholster, Armuchee High School; 2nd place, John Carlos Guerrero, Gordon Central High School; 3rd place, Thomas Cook, Rome High School.
Cosmetology: 1st place, Rossy Cruz, Cedartown High School; 2nd place, Danni Wilcox, Bartow County College and Career Academy; 3rd place, Meredith Phillips, North Murray High School.
Electrical Construction Wiring: 1st place, Logan Aaron, Gilmer High School; 2nd place, Triston Price, Chattooga High School; 3rd place, Bradon Hammontree, Gordon Central High School.
Esthetics: 1st place, Deanna Halpern, Bartow County College and Career Academy; 2nd place, Logan Adams, Rockmart High School; 3rd place, Brazlee Ridley, North Murray High School.
Extemporaneous Speaking: 1st place, Landon Powers, LaFayette High School; 2nd place, Lauren McCormick, Gilmer High School; 3rd place, Katya Sierra, Northwest Whitfield High School.
First AID / CPR: 1st place, Sarah Maloney, Cherokee High School; 2nd place, Brooklyn Lamanac, Gilmer High School; 3rd place, Josie Allen, Rockmart High School.
Job Interview: 1st place, Allison Arevalo, North Murray High School; 2nd place, Ester Sanchez, Cedartown High School; 3rd place, Joe Hogan, Murray County High School.
Job Skills Demonstration: 1st place, Emily Whaley, North Murray High School; 2nd place, Daylen McDaniel, Rome High School; 3rd place, Cameron Burch, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy.
Job Skills Demonstration Open: 1st place, Kyleigh Holder, Rockmart Comprehensive; 2nd place, Gracey Ferguson, Murray County High School; 3rd place, Cole Talley, North Murray High School.
Masonry: 1st place, Jeffery Fraire, Gordon Central High School; 2nd place, Jackson Eckroat, Chattooga High School; 3rd place, Damien West, Cass High School.
Pin Design: 1st place, Bella Jones, Heritage High School; 2nd place, Emma Lindenmoyer, Rome High School; 3rd place, Abby Turner, Calhoun High School.
Plumbing: 1st place, Caleb Hogue, Gordon Central High School; 2nd place, Caleb Parramore, Rockmart High School; 3rd place, Wyatt Hightower, Armuchee High School.
Prepared Speech: 1st place, Madalyn McMurtry, Gilmer High School; 2nd place, Samantha Ramsey, Rome High School; 3rd place, Brooklyn Henderson, Fannin County High School.
Quiz Bowl: 1st place, LaFayette High School; 2nd place, Calhoun High School; 3rd place, Northwest Whitfield High School.
T-Shirt Design: 1st place, Lilly Robison, Heritage High School; 2nd place, Kathryn Brook, Calhoun High School; 3rd place, Kathy Truong, Rome High School.
Welding: 1st place, Gavin Jarrett, Chattooga High School; 2nd place, Jorge Garcia, Cherokee High School; 3rd place, Brandon Forman, Floyd County College and Career Academy.
Region T-shirt (not a state-qualifying event): 1st place, Laura Antonelli, Woodstock High School; 2nd place, Spencer Morris, Creekview High School; 3rd place, Bella Jones, Ringgold High School.