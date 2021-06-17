CHI Memorial Center for Healthy Aging is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Chambliss Law and Hospice of Chattanooga to provide a six-week educational series focused on dementia. Videos will be posted online at memorial.org/doctalk beginning Thursday, June 24.
“We have put together a wonderful series of lectures on different aspects of dementia and dementia-related care for patients and their caregivers,” says Alycia Cleinman, MD, geriatrician with CHI Memorial Center for Healthy Aging. “Dementia is a journey, and this educational series provides guidance and resources for patients and their caregivers to help better navigate their journey.”
- Thursday, June 24: The Dementia Umbrella – Types of Dementia with Alycia Cleinman, M.D., geriatrician, CHI Memorial Center for Healthy Aging
- Thursday, July 1: Advanced Diagnostics & Treatment Options for Dementia with Matt Kodsi, M.D., Ph.D., neurologist, CHI Memorial
- Thursday, July 8: When You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know – The Importance of Having a Plan with Amy B. Boulware, elder law and special needs care manager, and Rebecca H. Miller, elder law and special needs attorney, Chambliss Law
- Thursday, July 15: Caring for a Loved One with Dementia: A Discussion About Caregiver Burden with Amy French, senior manager of programs, Alzheimer’s Association
- Thursday, July 22: Dementia Related Behavioral Problems with Blake Haren, M.D., psychiatrist, CHI Memorial
- Thursday, July 29 - What to Expect in the End Stages of Dementia with Greg Phelps, M.D., chief medical officer, Alleo Health System/Hospice of Chattanooga
Funding for this series is provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.