Shirley Smith spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe about the upcoming benefit concert, set for Sept. 26, at Northwest Georgia Amphitheater in Ringgold.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Wes & Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment. Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County has been selected as this year's beneficiary.
The acoustic concert will feature Smith & Wesley as the headliner, joined by Confederate Railroad and Robby Hopkins.
Social distancing will be observed and the concert is limited to 2,000 tickets — general admission are $20 in advance or $25 day of the show. To learn more and to purchase tickets online visit SmithandWesley.com or 1079NashIcon.com.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact club president Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit our FB page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis