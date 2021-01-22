A Walker County high school student was one of three people who robbed a Rossville convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday, Jan. 20, Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
LaMarcus Bailey, 17, of Chickamauga, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 21, and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges are forthcoming.
Bailey was the gunman, the sheriff said. Detectives are working to identify the other two men, he said.
According to Wilson:
A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, color gun metal gray, with white stripes, pulled into the Discount Market parking lot at 1425 Wilson Road in Rossville about 10:30 a.m. Two young black males got out of the vehicle, while the driver remained in the vehicle.
One suspect was a lookout at the store entrance, while Bailey confronted the clerk, banishing a handgun and demanded money. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The vehicle left the store parking lot and traveled north on Wilson Road.
The following morning, Jan. 21, detectives working with Ridgeland High School’s resource officer identified the gunman as Bailey.
Detectives discovered that Bailey, a Ridgeland High School eleventh-grader, skipped second block and left the school property at 9:42 a.m. on Jan. 20. He returned to school property about 11:20 a.m.
The vehicle used in the armed robbery was found in the Ridgeland High School parking lot and was determined to be Bailey’s vehicle.
Detectives searched the Chevrolet Camaro and found a handgun under the front seat. The gun was stolen last year from Cleveland, Tenn.
Ridgeland High School administrators have worked closely with detectives throughout the investigation.