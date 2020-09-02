A Rossville man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and injuring his former girlfriend during a dispute at a gas station Tuesday, Sept. 1, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said.
Joseph Hunter Clark, 38, of 143 N. Elmwood St., will be charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal trespassing, and discharging a firearm near a public roadway, Sisk said.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, he was being held in the Hamilton County, Tenn., jail awaiting extradition to the Catoosa County jail, Sisk said.
According Sheriff Sisk:
At 10:14 p.m. on Sept. 1, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute — in which gun shots had been fired — between Clark and his former girlfriend at Victory Fuels Gas Station at 1750 Lafayette Road in Rossville.
Deputies found the former girlfriend with a gunshot wound to the leg. They provided medical assistance until emergency and fire personnel arrived. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Several witnesses were at the scene. The former girlfriend reportedly met Clark “to exchange property” and during the exchange an argument ensued. She began running from Clark, at which time he allegedly fired two rounds at her. One round struck her in the leg, while the other struck a customer’s vehicle that was parked at the gas pumps.
Clark fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival. He was arrested the same day in Chattanooga and taken the Hamilton County jail.