Christopher Brandon Veal, 32, was booked into the Walker County jail on Thursday, Dec. 3, on a charge of murder, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
The charge resulted from a February 2010 incident at a residence in Rossville when Veal was charged and later convicted of first-degree cruelty to a child.
Evidence at the sentencing showed that Veal was babysitting his girlfriend's 3-month-old boy when Veal violently shook the infant, causing severe and irreversible brain damage to the infant.
The child died in July 2017 while Veal was serving a 12-year prison sentence on the child cruelty conviction.
The autopsy, conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, showed that the child's death was caused by a term referred to as “shaken baby syndrome,” the sheriff said.
Veal was scheduled to be released from prison in February 2021, prompting the arrest and booking on the murder charge. He is being held without bond in Walker County jail.