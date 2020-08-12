A Northwest Georgia flooring manufacturer is helping the Northwest Georgia Regional Education Service Agency prepare for students’ safe return to the classroom.
Shaw Industries Group Inc. partnered with the Northwest Georgia Regional Education Service Agency (NWGA RESA), the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Governor’s Office to deliver Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safety supplies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization for students’ safe return to the classroom this month.
Shaw Transport sent four tractor trailer trucks to Macon, Ga., in late July to pick up approximately 150,000 pounds of PPE/Safety Supplies for the 17 school districts served by NWGA RESA. The equipment will be used to help protect 135,000 students, teachers and school system staff.
”We are so proud of our Northwest Georgia team for helping plan the logistics and successfully responding with our people and resources to help with this important initiative,” said Deanna Mathis, Shaw’s director of community outreach and corporate giving. ”It’s ingrained in our corporate culture and part of our vision to create a better future for our communities in which we live and work.”
Drivers delivered one trailer each of supplies to destinations in Paulding, Floyd, Bartow and Catoosa counties. School systems are scheduled to pick up their supplies from those locations.
A total of 106 pallets of material was delivered, with approximately 40,000 pounds per trailer.
School systems in Bartow County, Cartersville City, Dalton City, Gordon County, Calhoun City, Catoosa County, Chickamauga City, Walker County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Rome City, Bremen City, Chattooga County, Dade County, Polk County, Trion City and Haralson County received assistance.
Shaw believes addressing the needs of the communities in which it operates is just one of the many ways the company can work together with local organizations to create a better future. The company extends its sincerest gratitude to the Shaw associates who volunteered with this initiative and represented the company’s core values.
