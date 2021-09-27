Shaw Floors, the flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw), while wrapping up its recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, acknowledges it has had nearly a decade-long partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Since 2012, Shaw Floors has raised more than $16 million to support the research hospital’s life-saving mission of "Finding Cures. Saving Children." The company credits much of this success to the overwhelming support of its dedicated retailers, associates, media partners and suppliers. Over time, the partnership has evolved into a multi-faceted program that touches nearly every aspect of the brand’s business, including:
- National Dream Home Sponsor: Since 2012, Shaw Floors has been a national sponsor and exclusive flooring provider of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Every year Shaw Floors’ products are featured in over 40 houses around the country.
- Cushion for St. Jude Collection: These products offer comfort and durability and $0.18 per square yard sold is donated directly to the research hospital. Shaw and its retail partners collectively donate approximately $1 million each year from cushion sales.
- Clean for a Cause: Shaw Floors’ Hard Surface Cleaner and Carpet Cleaner donate $0.25 per bottle sold, and each mop kit sale donates $0.50 directly to the research hospital.
- St. Jude Heroes program: Shaw associates, customers and media partners run for a reason at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend each year in December. Since 2013, they have raised more than $795,000 for the event, while Shaw Floors is also a gold-level sponsor of the annual event.
“Beyond these programs and monetary donations, which do so much to support the hospital and its life-saving research, our hearts are with St. Jude and the countless lives they touch,” explained Nicki Rayburn, vice president of brand strategy and channel marketing for Shaw’s residential division. “It’s the people—the patients and their families, and their stories of inspiration, hope and perseverance—that make this partnership so meaningful to us.
"We are forever grateful to all our customers, associates, media partners, and suppliers who support this important cause alongside Shaw Floors. You’re making a real difference in this world and in the lives of others,” Rayburn said.
How support makes an impact
Not only do families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, their lives are forever changed thanks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Earlier in September, former St. Jude patient and bone cancer survivor Haley Arceneaux was given the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the first all-civilian flight into space. Arceneaux, who now works as a physician’s assistant at the hospital that saved her own life, was the youngest person to fly in orbit and the first person to fly to space with a prosthesis. She and her fellow astronauts chatted live from space with other St. Jude patients, serving as a true testament of hope and encouragement for those currently battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
For more information on Shaw Floors’ support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to see how you can get involved, visit ShawFloors.com/StJude.