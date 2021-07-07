Shaw Industries Group Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has been named to Selling Power magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list in 2021. This year marks the 18th consecutive year Shaw has made the list, ranking No. 12, and is the only flooring company to be recognized in the top 20.
In Walker and Catoosa counties, Shaw has plants in LaFayette, Chickamauga and Ringgold.
“Shaw puts people at the heart of our approach to business, and we offer a multitude of ways for our associates to hone their skills and business acumen,” explains Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer for Shaw Industries. “We have the best sales associates in the industry, and are honored to be recognized for our commitment to their success, growth and development.”
Shaw employs approximately 1,200 sales associates around the globe and provides highly-customized and in-depth training programs and learning opportunities. The company offers in-person, virtual/online and self-paced resources to associates to support their career development.
Selling Power magazine is the leading publication for sales professionals, providing insights and strategies for success in sales management. For the past 21 years, Selling Power has ranked and identified the best companies to sell for. Representing a broad group of companies, the ranking factors include compensation and benefits; hiring, sales training and sales enablement; and customer retention.
About Shaw Industries
Shaw Industries Group Inc. employs more than 20,000 people and produces carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. Brands manufactured include Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.
Headquartered in Dalton, Shaw is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
For more information about company brands, operations, community and employment opportunities, visit www.shawinc.com.