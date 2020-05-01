Today we continue our series recognizing the top senior students in each of the four high schools in Walker County with Ridgeland High School.
The school's list of Honor Graduates begins with Sarah Noel Williams, the 2020 Ridgeland valedictorian, who has narrowed her choice of colleges down to the University of Tennessee or the University of Georgia. Salutatorian James Nicholas Meyer-Hisey is also still in the process of making a decision on college. He is set to choose between Vanderbilt, Stanford or Georgia Tech.
Brittney Michelle Bateman will be attending Georgia, while Samuel Charles Kline, Ridgeland's 2020 STAR Student, will head to Macon to enroll at Mercer University. Kline was named the STAR Student by virtue of having the highest score in the senior class on a single test date on the three-part SAT and being in the top 10 percent of his class based on GPA.
STAR Students then choose a STAR Teacher as having had the most influence on their academic achievements. Kline selected Darren Crutcher, who teachers English at the school. It marks the second consecutive year that Crutcher was named Ridgeland's STAR Teacher by the STAR Student.
"Mr. Crutcher has done a lot to push myself and many other students at Ridgeland to do our very best when it comes to academics," Kline explained. "He has also helped guide us through the college application and decision-making processes and it is for these reasons that I chose him as my STAR Teacher."
Kendall Bedford Barrett will be attending Reinhardt University and playing football for the Eagles, while Evelyn Manivanh Pham will be heading to Atlanta to attend Georgia State University.
Jai Kyier Barnett was awarded a $10,000 scholarship as a Horatio Alger State Scholarship winner. According to the group's website, the program assists high school students who have faced and overcome great obstacles in their young lives. The scholarships are funded by Horatio Alger Members who, like the Scholars, have experienced challenges but ultimately overcame them to become successful business and civic leaders.
Barnett also was named a QuestBridge National Scholar and will be attending Emory University in Atlanta as part of QuestBridge's National College Match, a college admission and scholarship process through which high-achieving, low-income students can be admitted early with full four-year scholarships to QuestBridge college partners.
According to the QuestBridge website, requirements include meeting academic, financial and personal criteria. More than 40 of the country's top academic institutions partner with QuestBridge, including Stanford, Northwestern, Duke, Rice, Vanderbilt, MIT, Cal Tech and numerous Ivy League schools, among others.
"When I first heard about QuestBridge, I was really nervous about whether or not it was worth going through the process," Barnett explained. "I had the thought in my head that there were plenty of kids like me that have better grades and have dealt with worse than me. It was a shock when I received the scholarship, to the point where I broke down for a moment.
"There were many times throughout the process where I thought that I didn’t deserve this potential opportunity. I am incredibly grateful for this, and I’m excited for what’s next for me."
In 2019, 5,842 students were selected as National College Match Finalists out of nearly 15,000 that applied. Only 1,127 went on to receive match scholarships, full four-year scholarships worth over $200,000 each.
The College Match Scholarships cover the cost of attendance, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies and travel expenses. All College Match Scholarship packages have no parental contributions or student loans, though they may contain a student contribution in the form of work-study, summer work, or student savings.
Barnett said he plans to double major in Nursing and Dance and Movement Studies.
Connor Michael Sims joined Barnett as a Ridgeland Honor Graduate and a Horatio Alger State Scholarship winner. He has decided to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, along with three more of the school's honor graduates, Nathan Andrew Meade, Kaitlyn Cheyenne Hill and Madison Ann Hathaway. Savannah Rose Ingle will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, while Jacob Blaine Robinson and Margarette Kathlean Hixon have both opted for Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Three others will also attend college in the Volunteer State. Emily Jane Scott will attend Sewanee, while Asia Jai'Yunna Young and Carli Breyanne Arthur will enroll at nearby Chattanooga State.
Ridgeland honor graduates will also be represented in the Peach State in the fall. Caden Ace Duncan will head to Athens to attend Georgia. Cyndi Jade Plemons will attend Georgia College in Milledgeville. Macy Taylor Neal will be enrolling at Berry College in Rome and Cameron James-Mathew Slagle has decided on Kennesaw State University.
Lindsey Jo Plemons, Logan Aaron Smith and Alexia Hope Holdaway will all attend Dalton State and Destiney Allison Shrader will be attending Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Katelyn Brooke Gates was deciding between GNTC or Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. as of press time. Benjamin Whelan Gily has narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt or Georgia and Stormie Skye Collins was also still undecided on a college choice, as of press time.
Ashley Elizabeth Cadieux will also be going away for college, but it will be something of a homecoming for her as she has selected to continue her studies at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario in Canada. Cadieux moved to this area from Canada about four years ago to join her mother, who had moved to the area a year earlier to pursue a job opportunity.
"Never being one to fear change, she jumped on the chance to move to a whole new country, not to mention that the idea of having a warmer climate was appealing to her," Cadieux explained. "I had stayed behind for a year to finish off middle school, but then decided that since I would be leaving my old group of friends behind to meet new ones in high school anyway, it didn’t really matter where that new school was."
That new school turned out to be Ridgeland where she said she met some of her best friends, learned about Southern traditions and was able to share some of her own Canadian traditions with them in return.
"All of my friends work really hard in school and it inspires me to work hard as well, even though I am leaving them soon," she continued. "I also appreciate that winter only lasts about four months (here) and the rest of the year everything is in bloom, although at times the pollen can be a bit much."
She said she has returned to Canada every few months over the past few years, usually on major holidays, to see her father and return to her roots.
"I’m a little anxious to start college, but I’m happy that I’ll be closer to more of my extended family again for their additional support while I adjust to the new environment," she added. "Also, Tim Hortons and snow, can’t forget those two very important details."