Today we continue our series recognizing the top senior students in each of the four high schools in Walker County with Chickamauga's Oakwood Christian Academy.
OCA has six honor graduates in the Class of 2020.
Naoki Gilchrist will attend nearby Covenant College in the fall through the school's Maclellan Scholars Program. The program, according to the college's website, is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship that "equips students for faithful leadership and encourages them to live out their callings for the good of the college, the church and the world."
In addition to tuition, the program also includes a $2,000 stipend towards required intercultural study and coursework designed to stimulate thinking and develop leadership skills. An internship is required, and there is also an optional, student-funded trip abroad each year with the college president.
"When I got the packet in the mail that showed the financial aid I received and saw "Maclellan" on the list, I might have freaked out just a little bit," Gilchrist admitted. "I really needed that scholarship to try and avoid as much debt as possible, so, on one hand, it was a big relief financially, but it also gave me a great feeling of accomplishment, like my work had paid off."
Applicants' qualifications include a completed application for college admission, a minimum high school GPA of 3.5 and either at least a score of 1320 (math and critical reading only) on the SAT, a 28 on the ACT or a 90 on the CLT. Applicants must also be a first-time, degree-seeking student and demonstrate leadership ability and achievement.
"The Maclellan program gives me a lot of leadership and academic opportunities in college that I am very excited about," he added. "I think it will allow me to connect better with others and have great experiences that I otherwise might not have."
Gilchrist was also awarded a Zell Miller Scholarship and a Georgia Certificate of Merit.
Layla Rogers had several scholarships offers, include the Ecce Quam Bonum Award to Sewanee worth $17,000 a year, the Tennessee Explore Scholarship to the University of Tennessee worth $6,000 a year, a Presidential Scholar with Recognition award to Oglethorpe (Ga.) University worth $23,000 a year and a President's Seal Scholarship to Wingate University in North Carolina, a full-tuition award, worth $37,800 a year.
However, after many weeks of careful consideration, Rogers opted for the University of Georgia, finally making her decision in late April.
"I have decided to attend (Georgia) because they have several fields of study I am interested in, and I have the Zell Miller Scholarship to offset the cost," she explained. "It was a very tough decision because Sewanee is just as great of a school with wonderful opportunities. I’ll admit, it was hard to turn down the scholarship they offered, but Georgia seems like a better fit for me."
The Zell Miller Scholarship was formed in honor of the former lieutenant governor, governor and U.S. senator from Georgia, who passed away in 2018. The amount of the award varies, depending on the type of institution the student attends and that student's specific hours of enrollment.
Chase Lanham has received several awards and scholarships thus far, including a Dean's Merit scholarship, a Dizzy Dean baseball scholarship, an Alumni Grant, a Sibling Grant, a Christian Worker scholarship, a Distinguished Service Award scholarship and the HOPE scholarship.
Lanham plans to enroll at Bryan College in nearby Dayton, Tenn., in the fall.
As of press time, Lanham was also still awaiting word on other potential scholarships that were not scheduled to be awarded until later in May or June due to new scholarships that have been established for 2020 graduates.
Andrew Phillips is a member of the Christian Honors Society and was awarded a Commissioner’s Team Certificate in 2018. He received a MOCS scholarship to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, worth $3,000 per year for first-time freshmen, and a $60,000 Lipscomb University Scholarship (worth $15,000 annually), but has decided to attend Kennesaw State University.
This year's honor graduates also include Charity Bankston, who will be attending the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega the fall, and Andreana Anselmi, who has chosen to attend Chattanooga State.