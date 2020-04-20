Today we begin a series recognizing the top senior students in each of the four high schools in Walker County, starting with Gordon Lee High School.
The students comprising the academic top 10 percent of the Class of 2020 were among those honored at the Superintendents’ Honors Banquet in March.
Ian Goodwin will attend Middle Tennessee State University and plans to major in aerospace.
Anna Logan will attend Dalton State College and plans to major in business management.
Maya Johnson-McCauley will attend Georgia Southern University and plans to major in English. McCauley is also a National Horatio Alger Scholarship winner.
"I did not expect to be a National Scholarship winner at all, but I am beyond thankful for this experience," she explained. "Having the support of the nation's brightest students and Horatio Alger members behind me is making my transition into college much easier."
Only 106 students nationwide in the Class of 2020 won the National Horatio Alger Scholarship. Each scholarship is worth $25,000.
According to its website, the Horatio Alger Association seeks students who have exhibited determination, integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity, as well as have critical financial need.
Robert Napier will attend the University of Georgia and plan to major in journalism.
Gracie O’Neal will attend the University of Georgia on a cross country and track scholarship after winning multiple state championships in both sports during her time at Gordon Lee. O'Neal plans to major in biology and was also this year's STAR Student at GLHS. The award is given to the student with the highest SAT score in the senior class.
The STAR student also recognizes a teacher that has had a strong influence on his or her life and O'Neal selected Heather Solmon as the STAR Teacher of the Year. It is the fifth time Solmon has won the honor.
Solmon is a science teacher. O'Neal said Solmon, whom she has known most of her life, had a big influence on her deciding to study biology in college.
"She's always been just the sweetest person I know," O'Neal said. "I was able to have her for chemistry and AP biology, and she's just been one of my absolute most favorite teachers. She's so thoughtful and caring to every single person. She's an amazing teacher and an amazing person. I really look up to her because she's so awesome."
Macie Pearson will attend Kennesaw State University and has not yet decided on a major.
Conner Salmon will attend Kennesaw State University and plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Kevin Swaggerty will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and plans to major in international affairs. Swaggerty was one of 48 seniors in the state of Georgia to earn a Horatio Alger State Scholarship worth $10,000, and he also was named as a National QuestBridge Scholarship Winner.
According to its website, QuestBridge's National College Match is a college admission and scholarship process through which high-achieving, low-income students can be admitted early with full four-year scholarships to QuestBridge college partners.
Requirements for the National College Match include meeting academic, financial and personal criteria. More than 40 of the country's top academic institutions partner with QuestBridge, including Stanford, Northwestern, Duke, Rice, Vanderbilt, MIT, Cal Tech and numerous Ivy League schools, among others.
"Being named a QuestBridge Scholar has been one of the largest defining moment of my life, and I still can’t wrap my head around it," Swaggerty explained. "I never thought that a college like that was ever an option and now I’m actually moving off and doing what I’ve always wanted to.
"If this experience has shown me anything, it’s that ambition and determination can overcome situation."
In 2019, 5,842 students were selected as National College Match Finalists out of nearly 15,000 that applied. Only 1,127 went on to receive match scholarships, full four-year scholarships worth over $200,000 each.
The College Match Scholarships cover the cost of attendance, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies and travel expenses. All College Match Scholarship packages have no parental contributions or student loans, though they may contain a student contribution in the form of work-study, summer work, or student savings.
Megan Wilkins will attend Jacksonville State University and plans to major in education.
Sarah Young will attend the University of Georgia and plans to major in art and science.