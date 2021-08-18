Republican state Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, in an Aug. 17 news release, laid out his 2022 legislative agenda, which he labeled as “bold.”
“Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their socialist colleagues have put a target on the state of Georgia,” Mullis said. “Their liberal agenda would doom the working class. They have tried to shove their socialist polices down our throats, costs us the MLB Allstar Game, and treat China with kid-gloves. We must bring an end to the disastrous policies of the radical left.”
Mullis represents Georgia Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He is chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
He said his introduce the following legislation in January 2022:
- A bill to permanently ban government-mandated vaccine passports.
- A bill to permanently ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in any school that receives public funding.
- A bill to ban public contracts from being awarded to Chinese government-owned businesses.
- A bill to make Georgia a Constitutional Carry state.
“The good people of Georgia and the 53rd District will not tolerate government overreach into our lives,” Mullis said. “We demand freedom, not mandates.
“I look forward to introducing these pieces of legislation and continuing to fight for the America First policies of Donald Trump, and for the hardworking citizens of Georgia.”