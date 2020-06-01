Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga released the following statement on the 2020 legislative session, which was suspended indefinitely on March 13 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Mullis represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.
“While a formal date to resume the 2020 session has not yet been announced, we are confident that a final decision is imminent and our Senate officials are ready to get back to legislative work at the Georgia Capitol.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been laying the groundwork for the resumption of session, including holding a series of Appropriations Subcommittee meetings to vet the budgetary needs of Georgia’s state agencies as they look to trim costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the remainder of the session will present many unique and difficult challenges, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and the Senate to pass a balanced budget and take up other items in the interest of Georgia citizens.
“While our focus will be on passing a balanced budget, principally is the protecting of our 2nd Amendment rights and assisting businesses to get back on their feet and making Georgia safer and stronger. And, working with educators and law enforcement and first responders to stand with them as we meet their needs as we proceed with issues is of forefront.”