Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, has formed a nine-member committee “to explore ways to make elections more secure in the state of Georgia,” he said.
“I believe it is paramount to consult local experts and stakeholders in order to supplement and strengthen the current election security proposals that I will introduce this session,” said Mullis, who represents Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He is also chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
The elections reform committee consists of two people from each county, plus Mullis, who will serve as a co-chairman.
“This effort,” Mullis said, “is designed to build upon the current recommendations of the Senate Republican Caucus and my own proposed legislation.”
An email inbox has been set up for input from District 53 citizens, he said. “This will streamline the contact process, ensuring that your ideas are heard and will directly influence policy proposals.” Mullis said.
“As we review your suggestions and I hear the recommendations of the committee, I will release the highlights of the final draft piece of legislation once the upcoming session convenes in Atlanta,” he said. “I have promised from day one that I will fight for you, the security of our elections, and ensure that your voices are heard. This is one of many actions I intend to undertake in order to uphold that promise.”