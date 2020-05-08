On Tuesday, May 5, Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga and other members of the Senate Committee on Administrative Affairs held a meeting to discuss procedures on how to safely resume legislative activity at the Capitol.
“While we still do not have a definitive date on when the legislative session will resume, we know that once we do, it will be vital we have plans in place to ensure it is done in the safest manner possible,” Mullis said. “As we begin to brainstorm the possible ways this can be accomplished, the health and safety of Capitol employees and visitors will remain our top priority. We also must remain mindful that decisions we make as legislators have an impact statewide and those in our communities are depending on us for sound leadership. I am confident that this committee, along with input from relevant Capitol employees, will find innovative ways to effectively resume our legislative business while minimizing the potential for health and safety concerns.”
The 2020 legislative session was suspended indefinitely on March 13, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mullis is chairman of the Rules Committee and represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.