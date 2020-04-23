Sen. Jeff Mullis said he is is partnering with Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula, a retired deputy sheriff, to support classifying any contraction of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by law enforcement officers, fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and all first responders as occurring in the line of duty.
“First responders are essential employees who remain active in our communities, even while most of us remain cautious in our activities,” said Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga. “These individuals put themselves at risk each day, responding to calls while an invisible virus continues to impact the state.
“Due to the extraordinary conditions our first responders continue to operate in, it makes sense to treat those who contract the illness as having done so in the line of duty. The National Fraternal Order of Police has suggested this new policy and I believe this is another action we can take to look after those who protect us each and every day. Several states have already taken steps in this direction and Georgia should be the next one to follow suit in support of our first responder community.”
Mullis represents the Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.
For more information on the National Fraternal Order of Police’s call for states to consider treating a law enforcement officer’s contraction of COVID-19 as occurring in the line of duty, follow this link: https://fopcovid19.org.