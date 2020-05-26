Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga released the following statement on his intention to introduce a pay cut for Georgia legislators:
“As the economic picture of our state continues to become clearer, the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt statewide. The Georgia state budget will be compromised due to the most recent economic status of our state. With the budget process in front of us, many tough decisions will have to be made. To support this effort, I am introducing legislation that will reduce legislator pay by 14%, the same amount being requested of our state agencies. The legislature is not immune to economic setbacks. Being entrusted as a subcommittee chair on Senate Appropriations, I am taking the lead and my colleagues and I will develop a plan to reduce our budget, while still maintaining efficiency and responsiveness to constituents’ concerns. In 2019, SB 81 was created as a bipartisan bill to start a conversation about legislative compensation, but the bill will never receive a vote. Alabama had recently increased theirs to more than $40,000 while Georgia’s remains $17,350 per year. While a commission had been created, it has been determined that the Georgia Legislature has the lowest per capita compensation in the nation. Again, that was last year, and I have made assurances that the bill is no longer up for discussion. Now, it is time to prioritize Georgia’s budget.”