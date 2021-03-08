See Rock City Inc. (SRC) has presented a check in the amount of $12,899 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga for the 2020 season of the Enchanted Garden of Lights.
The donation amount varies annually based on attendance and ticket proceeds from the holiday event. The grand total from the beginning of this 20-year partnership is now more than $240,000.
“Our team was so very excited to be able to bring the magic of Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights to our guests in 2020,” said SRC President and CEO Susan Harris.
“Safety was a priority for us, and it has been so gratifying to learn how to share our place and experience in a safe way. And, by being able to host the event, we have also been able to continue our longstanding partnership with the Ronald McDonald House," Harris said. "It was a very encouraging and hopeful end to a challenging year!”