See Rock City (SRC) Inc. is relishing its excitement to announce the purchase of GOOD DOG restaurant on NorthShore in Chattanooga, celebrating the first day of National Hot Dog Month.
GOOD DOG has been closed since January due to pandemic challenges, and SRC Inc. is thrilled to continue making memories worth repeating at this local favorite. The new GOOD DOG team is being led by Doug Chapin, director of specialty operations at SRC. The hiring process has begun with plans for a reopening goal of late summer.
“I love GOOD DOG so much and am honored that Susan Wybenga and her family would entrust our team with shepherding it into the future,” said Chapin. “When we purchased Clumpies almost eight years ago, we sought to take a brand and experience that we loved and make it the best it could be, by focusing on our culture and mission of ‘making memories worth repeating.’
"I have always viewed GOOD DOG as a kindred spirit with our flagship shop on the Northshore, as they also focused on making memories for each guest who walked through the doors," he said. "When Susan approached us with the opportunity, I could not have been more thrilled. We are beyond excited to jump in and build upon the amazing Chattanooga institution that Susan and her family created!”
“It is with great excitement that we see our vision for GOOD DOG grow, and we are more than honored to know that GOOD DOG will not only stay open -- but thrive,” said Wybenga, previous owner of GOOD DOG. “I opened the restaurant 13 years ago because I believed that Chattanooga needed us; and we have enjoyed the very best of times serving hot dogs to the best people in our favorite city and beyond!
"After a difficult year for small businesses, the thought of someday bringing my grandchildren to GOOD DOG for a Fred DOG (named after my dad) or grabbing a Southern Slaw DOG at the Chattanooga Market again is absolutely the best,” she said.
The GOOD DOG experience, created by Wybenga in 2008, is based on her childhood family travels highlighting historical sites and a variety of hotdog shops. Those geographic and Americana menus have inspired the current offerings using fresh and local food, a focus on friendly service and restaurant décor of repurposed materials.
GOOD DOG's motto is "HotDOGs for ALL," grilling all-beef natural casing DOGs, local veggie DOGs, hand-cased sausages, hand-cut fries, fresh salads, delicious cupcakes, local brews, vegan and gluten free menu options.
Find out more at www.eatatGOODDOG.com.