Georgia’s seasonal ban on outdoor burning ended Sept. 30.
A burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) is required to burn fall leaves outdoors in the unincorporated areas of Walker County.
Permits can be obtained at GaTrees.org, by calling the local GFC office at 706-638-5556 or by dialing 1-888-OK-2-BURN.
For more information on burning rules, visit https://walkercountyga.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/burning-rules/.
Weather conditions are considered before a burn permit is issued.