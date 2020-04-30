The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has agreed to temporarily modify the seasonal burn ban for Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga and four other counties.
Burning of trees, brush and stumps will now be allowed through May 31. The move follows requests from county governments, state Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga and others for an extension, along with the lack of practicable alternatives for the disposal of vegetative debris from April storms.
Outdoor open burning still requires a permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission. Permits for hand-piled, natural vegetation collected on site can be obtained online at GaTrees.org or by calling 1-877-OK2-BURN. Burning of vegetative debris should be conducted between 10 a.m. and one hour before dark.
Had the extension not been granted, the seasonal burn ban would have taken effect on May 1 and run through September 30. Due to the extension, the burn ban will now begin on June 1.
The four other counties that received an extension are Banks, Floyd, Gordon and Upson.