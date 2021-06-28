Boy Scout Troop 52, chartered through First Presbyterian Church of Fort Oglethorpe, participated in the Clean Catoosa Day on April 17 as its Spring Service Project.
The troop cleaned and removed debris from around the Old Post Chapel on Harker Road, the entrance to the Chickamauga National Park and the 6th Cavalry Museum on Barnhardt Circle.
The troop planted a flower bed and trimmed bushes also for the church.
Troop 52 is the original Boy Scout Troop chartered initially by the U.S. Army in the 1930s. Some of the stained-glass windows in the church commemorate Scoutmasters and Eagle Scouts from the 1930s while the fort was an active Army installation.
Boys and leaders from the troop participated in camping and competitions at the John Ross District Camporee at Camp Columbus on Chickamauga Lake on April 30 and May 1. They placed in the top three in the troop competition in the tomahawk throwing, wagon wheel relay, and orienteering.
They completed a week-long summer encampment in June and are presently building a troop raft to compete in the Great Hiwassee River Raft Race in August.
The Troop meets Thursdays at 7:15 p.m. at the Old Post Chapel, currently First Presbyterian Church, at 1 Harker Road in Fort Oglethorpe. Any boys 11-17 years old are welcomed to attend a meeting and see if a Scouting adventure is in their future.